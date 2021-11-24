WISNER — Services for Mary L. Graber, 90, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Mary Graber died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
TILDEN — Susan Dietz, 65, Tilden, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence. No services are planned.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roberta Hoesing died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be Monday, Nov. 29. Private inurnment will be at the Pilger City Cemetery in rural Pilger.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…
Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.