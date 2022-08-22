WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
In other news
ALBION — Services for Sandra F. Orender, 70, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion, with vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Fune…
NORFOLK — Service for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4…
NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Alice Radenz died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.