HOWELLS — Mass of Christian Burial for Mary (Mrs. Larry) Gall, 64, of Howells will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1955-2019
Mary Sindelar Gall — cherished mother, wife, nurse, sister and grandmother — died Wednesday, Nov. 27 at The Hooper Care Center in Hooper.
Born July 10, 1955, the fourth and youngest child to Lumir and Anna (Havel) Sindelar, Mary played clarinet and acted in school plays, graduating high school in 1973. She attended Methodist College and graduated as a registered nurse in 1976.
In 1977, Mary married Larry Gall and eventually gave birth to three children, Jessica, Matthew and Allison Gall. Mary worked as nurse for over 40 years in various positions including site nurse at IBP in West Point, unit director at Faith Regional in Norfolk, project coordinator for the Heart Failure Program at Immanuel Hospital, and eventually an adjunct professor at Methodist College. One of her greatest achievements was leading the investigation on a research study that measured the effects of cardiac rehabilitation at Immanuel Hospital. She also contributed to the successful heart failure program at the Nebraska Medical Center by developing a comprehensive patient education handbook.
While raising three children and working full time, Mary was devoted to the community and her faith, leading the musical liturgy of the Catholic mass with her guitar and family on a regular basis. Her guitar was a gift from her mother, and she taught herself how to play in her spare time.
In the early 2000s, Mary decided to complete her bachelor’s degree in health care management and went on to complete her master’s degree in business administration. Many of the car rides to her children’s activities included a laptop so she could complete her homework.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry, of over 42 years; her three children and their spouses, Jessica Gall Adediran and Moshud Adediran, Matthew and Shelly Gall, and Allison and Craig Cech; and five grandchildren, Masood Adediran, Luke and Landon Gall, and Claire and Ada Cech; siblings: Lois (John) Holloway of Omaha, Bill (Pat) Sindelar and Joe (Marilyn) Sindelar all of Howells.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Anna Sindelar, mother-in-law-Tillie Gall, and her grandparents.
While dementia claimed her much too young and much too quickly, her family remembers her wonderful laugh, her beautiful singing voice, her obsession with antiques and fancy heels, her love of Grandma Gall’s famous apricot rolls, and her sage advice to always remember to check your zipper and push your pockets in.