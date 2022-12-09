 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Tags

In other news

L. J. Mallatt

L. J. Mallatt

LAUREL — Services for L. J. “Lavaughn” Mallatt, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. L.J. Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Donald Pavlik

Donald Pavlik

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Lyle Schleusener

Lyle Schleusener

O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by Orchard American Legion Post 136.

Marie Byram

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Douglas Werner

Douglas Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Douglas L. “Doug” Werner, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Douglas Werner died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edward Janak

Edward Janak

CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Dale Miller

Dale Miller

BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Goldie Bowman

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara