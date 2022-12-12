PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday also at the church.
Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2022
Mary was born on May 27, 1950, in Hadar to Marvin and Evelyn (Mittelstaedt) Bauermeister. The Bauermeister family moved out to California in 1955. Mary went to South Gate Public Schools in Los Angeles, Calif., and graduated from South Gate High School in 1968.
Mary’s first spouse was James Irving Hansen, whom she married in 1968. They later divorced. From this union two sons were born: James E. and Michael.
Mary later married Robert “Bob” Fuerhoff on July 15, 1994, in Pierce. Mary worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk until the plant closed. Mary, later in life, went to Northeast Community College and received her associates degree in medical terminology.
Mary enjoyed camping, fishing, casinos, being on Facebook and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include her spouse, Robert “Bob” Fuerhoff of Pierce; two sons, James E. “Jimmy” (Mandy) Hansen of Hampton and Michael Hansen of Pierce; four grandchildren, Emma and Jenna Hansen of Hampton and Caleb and Korbyn Hansen of Pierce; siblings Carol (Don) Gilbertson of Pierce, Linda (Fred) Myers of Riverside, Calif., Ronald (Marlyce) Bauermeister of Spencer, Iowa; brother-in-law Robert Bates of Pierce; and sister-in-law Dorothy Bauermeister of Osmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Evelyn; siblings Bob Bauermeister and Betty Bates.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.