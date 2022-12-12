 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday also at the church.

Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1950-2022

Mary was born on May 27, 1950, in Hadar to Marvin and Evelyn (Mittelstaedt) Bauermeister. The Bauermeister family moved out to California in 1955. Mary went to South Gate Public Schools in Los Angeles, Calif., and graduated from South Gate High School in 1968.

Mary’s first spouse was James Irving Hansen, whom she married in 1968. They later divorced. From this union two sons were born: James E. and Michael.

Mary later married Robert “Bob” Fuerhoff on July 15, 1994, in Pierce. Mary worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk until the plant closed. Mary, later in life, went to Northeast Community College and received her associates degree in medical terminology.

Mary enjoyed camping, fishing, casinos, being on Facebook and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Survivors include her spouse, Robert “Bob” Fuerhoff of Pierce; two sons, James E. “Jimmy” (Mandy) Hansen of Hampton and Michael Hansen of Pierce; four grandchildren, Emma and Jenna Hansen of Hampton and Caleb and Korbyn Hansen of Pierce; siblings Carol (Don) Gilbertson of Pierce, Linda (Fred) Myers of Riverside, Calif., Ronald (Marlyce) Bauermeister of Spencer, Iowa; brother-in-law Robert Bates of Pierce; and sister-in-law Dorothy Bauermeister of Osmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Evelyn; siblings Bob Bauermeister and Betty Bates.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Marilyn Jensen

Marilyn Jensen

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Eric Waldow

Eric Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Dickie Fernau

Dickie Fernau

NORFOLK — Services for Dickie Jr. Fernau, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W…

Lyle Schleusener

Lyle Schleusener

O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara