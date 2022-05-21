LINDSAY — Services for Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the church.
Mary Ellen Wiese died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Mary Ellen (Beller) Wiese was born on Nov. 10, 1944, in Humphrey to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. She attended grade school at St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1963. After graduation, she worked at the Platte County courthouse in Columbus.
On Sept. 4, 1965, Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Glenn Wiese at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in St. Bernard. After their marriage, she helped Glenn with farming and livestock. Mary Ellen loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking.
Glenn and Mary Ellen enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, riding their motorcycle and attending county fairs. She served as guild officer, school board member, EMHC, leader of the rosary and took holy communion to the nursing homes.
Mary Ellen enjoyed entertaining friends and family and activities with her grandchildren, especially playing cards and camping with them.
Mary Ellen is survived by her spouse, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay; two daughters, Shari (Dan) Ullman of Lincoln and Jeanne (Mark) Brockhaus of Madison; a son, Jerry Wiese of Lindsay; her grandchildren, Amanda Ullman of Lincoln, Derek (Sophie) Ullman of Fremont, Brittany Ullman of Lincoln, Laura (Rick) Poppe of Lincoln, Robbie Brockhaus of Ankeny, Iowa, Michael Brockhaus of Des Moines, Iowa, Anna Brockhaus of Omaha and Matthew Brockhaus of Madison; great-grandchildren Paul, Holland and Grace Ellen Poppe and Lindsay Ullman; two sisters, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay and Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; a brother, Alan (Francis) Beller of Norfolk; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Ron) Zegar of Columbus and Bonnie Reichmuth of Columbus; brother-in-law Gary (Linda) Wiese of Lindsay.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by a son, Robbie Wiese; parents Vincent and Catherine Beller; parents-in-law Leo and Bertha Wiese; brother-in-law Larry Wessel and nieces Anita Wiese, Susie Korth and Connie Beller.
