...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

LINDSAY — Services for Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the church.

Mary Ellen Wiese died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2022

Mary Ellen (Beller) Wiese was born on Nov. 10, 1944, in Humphrey to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. She attended grade school at St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1963. After graduation, she worked at the Platte County courthouse in Columbus.

On Sept. 4, 1965, Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Glenn Wiese at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in St. Bernard. After their marriage, she helped Glenn with farming and livestock. Mary Ellen loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking.

Glenn and Mary Ellen enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, riding their motorcycle and attending county fairs. She served as guild officer, school board member, EMHC, leader of the rosary and took holy communion to the nursing homes.

Mary Ellen enjoyed entertaining friends and family and activities with her grandchildren, especially playing cards and camping with them.

Mary Ellen is survived by her spouse, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay; two daughters, Shari (Dan) Ullman of Lincoln and Jeanne (Mark) Brockhaus of Madison; a son, Jerry Wiese of Lindsay; her grandchildren, Amanda Ullman of Lincoln, Derek (Sophie) Ullman of Fremont, Brittany Ullman of Lincoln, Laura (Rick) Poppe of Lincoln, Robbie Brockhaus of Ankeny, Iowa, Michael Brockhaus of Des Moines, Iowa, Anna Brockhaus of Omaha and Matthew Brockhaus of Madison; great-grandchildren Paul, Holland and Grace Ellen Poppe and Lindsay Ullman; two sisters, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay and Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; a brother, Alan (Francis) Beller of Norfolk; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Ron) Zegar of Columbus and Bonnie Reichmuth of Columbus; brother-in-law Gary (Linda) Wiese of Lindsay.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by a son, Robbie Wiese; parents Vincent and Catherine Beller; parents-in-law Leo and Bertha Wiese; brother-in-law Larry Wessel and nieces Anita Wiese, Susie Korth and Connie Beller.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

