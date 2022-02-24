Services for Mary Ellen Hilkemann, 85, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Sunday at the chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha.
1937-2022
Mary Ellen was born Jan. 20, 1937, to the late Martin and Dorothy Schultze in Plainview. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 21, 2022.
Mary graduated from Plainview High School in 1954.
Mary Ellen and Vernon were united in marriage on Oct. 30, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Mary Ellen retired from Colonial Manor in Randolph in 2003.
Mary Ellen loved gardening, baking, playing cards, sewing but most of all her family and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death along with her parents; sisters Alyce Delozier and Elizabeth Hoefener; and granddaughter Sara Ingram.
Mary Ellen is survived by her spouse, Vernon; a daughter, Lori Ellen Ingram; a son, Jason (Debra) Hilkemann; grandchildren Samantha Adams, David Ingram, Ross (Sydney) Hilkemann and Paige (Nick) Lutjens; great-grandchildren Michael, Ashton, Katilyn, Miles and Kendall; and brothers-in-law Duane Delozier and Daryl Hoefener.