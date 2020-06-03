Mary Ellan VanKirk

BANCROFT — Memorial services for Mary Ellan (Henderson) VanKirk, 95, Bancroft, will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.
She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
1924-2020
Ellan was born on Oct. 25, 1924, to Kelly Lycurgis and Mary Evelyn “Ecie” (Smith) Henderson in Coleridge.
On Aug. 27, 1940, Ellan married Marvin VanKirk in Wayne. She was baptized and confirmed on April 11, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bancroft. Ellan earned her G.E.D. in May 1984. She worked at the school for 15 years as the head cook in the cafeteria.
Ellan was an active member in the First Presbyterian Church. She served on the Presbyterian Women’s Group and served as a Sunday school teacher. Ellan was a Brownie leader and a member of the Music Booster Club. In her spare time, Ellan enjoyed crocheting, sewing, needlework, reading and traveling in their motorhome.
Ellan is survived by her spouse of 79 years, Marvin VanKirk of Bancroft; a son, Larry (Diane) VanKirk of Bancroft; daughters Barb (Don) Nelson of Bancroft, Bev (Alan) Simonsen of Bancroft and Deb (Rick) Faltys of Clarkson; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Ellan was preceded in death by her son, Ron VanKirk; a daughter-in-law, Carole VanKirk; a granddaughter, Anne Marie VanKirk; and a great-grandson, Dillon Synovec.