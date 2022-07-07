Former Norfolk and Stanton resident, Mary Louise Denhard, was born Nov. 3, 1935, at home in Brownstown Township of Romulus, Mich.
1935-2022
She passed away on June 22, 2022, at 86 years old while being cared for by her daughter, Cathy Cripps in Prospect, Ore. Mary’s parents were Paul and Elizabeth Hardin. She had three sisters, Joan, Silvia and Elizabeth, and one brother, Leon Hardin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Robert Carl Denhard; her daughter, Jody Fisher; her siblings with the exception of her youngest sister, Elizabeth Hardin; and her granddaughter, Charity Ann. She has five daughters and 14 grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held to honor Mary.
Because of her great love for animals, the homeless and the hungry, the family requests that any remembrance donations be given directly to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska or the Salvation Army. Any memorial gifts may be made out to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska and mailed directly to them at: Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk NE 68701 or The Salvation Army, 610 W. Norfolk Ave. Norfolk, NE 68701 c/o Mary Denhard Memorial.