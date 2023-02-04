Mary Bomar

NORFOLK — Mary P. Bomar, 94, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Services will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER — Services for Gary Conroy, 77, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gary Conroy died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
SPENCER — Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
PAGE — Services for Jeane Sorensen, 94, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Gary Conroy, 77, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78.
VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
