NORFOLK — Services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mary Bomar died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Fred Gray died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Glenna M. Armitage, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Stanton. Private services will be in Upton, Wyo., at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
COLUMBUS — Donald “Don” Ternus, 79, Creston, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Arbor Care Center Countryside Home in Madison.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Charles “Ed” Mathine, 76, Omaha, will be held at a later date and are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.