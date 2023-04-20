Mary Bomar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
1928-2023
Mary P. Bomar went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Mary was born in April 1928 to Peter and Voula Davis in Sioux Falls, S.D. The family eventually moved to Norfolk, where she worked in her father’s restaurant while attending Norfolk High School.
Mary went to school with Johnny Carson and the two of them took tap dancing lessons together from the same instructor. After graduation, Mary attended Hastings College in Hastings and received her teaching certificate.
In 1950, Mary married Harry Bomar, and they had four children. Mary taught special needs children, and she also taught Sunday school.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harry; their son, Loren; son-in-law Patrick O’Riley; and brother-in-law John Manesis.
Surviving members include her sister, Bess (Davis) Manesis; daughter Kathryn Bomar O’Riley of Maryville, Mo.; and sons Gary of Goodyear, Ariz., and Steven and his spouse, Deborah of Fremont. Mary has eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.