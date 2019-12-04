Mary Blair

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Mary L. Blair, 88, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Tilden City Cemetery.
1931-2019
Mary L. Blair was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Antelope County to Edward and Marie (Tierney) Shenshew.
She married young to Pat Blair in Stanton. They lived most of their adult lives in the Meadow Grove area. Mary was born with a servants’ heart. She truly loved to help others.
When she was a child, her first job was to pull dandelions for a penny apiece to help her family. When she got older, she did in-home care — including painting, wall papering, garden work, plumbing, electrical and chauffeuring — for many people. For a time, she worked in the laundry at Manor Hall in Tilden.
The thing she loved to do most on this earth was riding her bicycle (still at 86 years of age). She and her granddaughter, Melinda, rode in many bike-a-thons.
Mary liked working in her gardens and especially enjoyed baking cookies for everyone. Mary was known as the “cookie grandma.”
Mary was a proud member of the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove.
She is survived by her son, Duane L. (Susan) Blair of Murdock and their children, Bobby (Amber) Blair and their son Brady of Murdock, Jennifer (Eric) Gilbert and their sons, Jacob and Kameron of Watkins, Colo., Melissa (Dan) O’Shaughnessy and their daughter, Madison of Aurora, Colo.; her daughter, Linda Petersen of Meadow Grove and her children, Patrick Petersen of Meadow Grove, Melinda (Tyler) Kraus and their sons, Jason, Justin and Jedd of Mullen and Seth Petersen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a sister, Kay Papstein of Wisner.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Pat in 1988; a great-granddaughter, Taryn Blair in 2003; her parents, Ed and Marie; her brothers, Dallas, Bill, Jim, Vernon, Speck and Don; and her sisters, Glendoris, Ruth, Margaret and Betty.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.