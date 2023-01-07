NORFOLK — Services for Mary Beth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Joel Thomford will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Mary Beth Lindke died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School Building Fund or the American Cancer Society.
1954-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church website at https://www.stpls.com/.
Mary Beth Lindke, nee Crandall, was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Watertown, Wis., to John and Vivian (Evans) Crandall. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1973 and from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee, Wis., as a registered nurse in 1976. She worked as an registered nurse in Milwaukee, Ottawa, Ontario, and Saginaw, Mich.
She married Allen Lindke on June 14, 1975, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were blessed with four children: Anna, Joel, Sarah and Andrew.
She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, singing in the church choir, traveling and knitting. She was a dedicated nurse who cared for her patients with understanding and compassion. She was a pastor’s wife who made her husband a better pastor. Most of all she enjoyed being a mother to her children and a “Nana” to her grandchildren. Those who knew her as a relative, friend, coworker or church member loved her laughter, her loyalty, her sense of humor and her kindness to others.
Mary Beth is survived by her spouse of 47 years, the Rev. Allen Lindke; daughter Anna Doherty (Jeremy) of Ottawa, Ontario; son Joel of Corunna, Mich.; daughter Sarah Nelson (David) of Norfolk; and son Andrew (Madeleine) of Normal, Ill.; grandchildren Emma and Tyler Doherty, Lukas Lindke, Thomas, Norah, and Simon Nelson, and Walter and Charles Lindke; sisters Cathy Thorman (Larry) and Nancy Walter (Jim); brother-in-law Dale Kroll; sister-in-law Lois Killinger; aunt Kathy Evans; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lynn Kroll; her granddaughter, Atia Lindke; her brothers-in-law, James Lindke, Thomas Lindke and Danny Killinger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.