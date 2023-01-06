NORFOLK — Services for Mary Beth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Joel Thomford will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Mary Beth Lindke died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School Building Fund or the American Cancer Society.