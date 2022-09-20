 Skip to main content
Mary Bartling Schuett

Mary Bartling Schuett

CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Bartling Schuett, 73, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Mary Bartling Schuett died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Memorials may be directed to Capital Humane Society in Lincoln.

1948-2022

Mary A. Bartling Schuett, daughter of Vernon Bartling and Laurine (Stokes) Bartling, was born Oct. 30, 1948, at the Osmond Hospital. She was a 1967 graduate of Creighton Community High School.

Mary was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Survivors include a brother, Bill Bartling (Vicki); a sister, Tammy Halvorsen (Steve); nephews Aaron Bartling (Kayla), Jacob Bartling (Chelsea) and Tyler Halvorsen (Katrina); niece Haley Elgert (Chris); great-nephews Bentley Miller, Dallas Halvorsen and Grayson Bartling; great-nieces Witten and Lux Halvorsen; and her beloved dog, Chichi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and several friends.



