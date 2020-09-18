Mary Austin

NORFOLK — Private services for Mary L. Austin, 87, Norfolk, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2020
Mary was born on July 15, 1933, in O’Neill, to James and Mary (Bain) Kelly. She attended St. Mary’s grade school in O’Neill and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1951. She then attended and graduated from St. Catherine School of Nursing in 1961.
Mary married Gerald Austin on June 9, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. To this union, two sons were born, Michael and Steven.
After marriage and several moves, the couple settled in Omaha, where Mary was employed by Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital. After her husband’s retirement, the couple moved to Norfolk in 1989.
Mary enjoyed traveling, visiting every state in the union, wintering in South Padre Island, Texas, and also recently California.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her spouse, Gerald Austin of Norfolk; a son, Steven Austin of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; a sister, Eileen Spittler of Beaverton, Ore.; a brother, Bill Kelly of O’Neill; and a brother, James (Virginia) Kelly of El Paso, Texas.
She was preceded is death by her parents; a son, Michael; and brothers George and Francis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.