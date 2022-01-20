Mary Ardery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1950-2022
Mary Margaret gained her angel wings on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Mary passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 7, 1950, in Norfolk. She is the second child of Gerald and Rose (Kirby) Leise.
Mary grew up in Norfolk attending Assumption Academy and, after graduation, she went on to St. Joe’s to become an X-ray technician. From there, she spent time in Denver before returning to Omaha, where she met Mickey at Bingo in 1978. In April 1979, they were married at St. Mary’s in Norfolk. Their marriage provided three children. She spent the rest of her life living and working in Norfolk at Our Lady of Lourdes (Sisters) Hospital, which then became Faith Regional.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Rose (Kirby) Leise.
Left to cherish her memories are her spouse, Mickey Ardery of Norfolk; her children, Joshua Ardery of Olathe, Kan., Jennifer Fucich and her spouse, Travis, and children Olivia and Wyatt of Olathe, and Jeffrey Ardery of Olathe. She is survived by sisters Joan Moore and Michelle Hoffman and brothers Father Jerry Leise, Larry, Jim, John, Michael and Patrick.
The vigil and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.