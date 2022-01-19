 Skip to main content
Mary Ardery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Mary Ardery died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Olathe, Kan.

Marian Johnson

Marian Johnson

WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. Schreiner, 76, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

William ‘Bill’ Kruse Sr.

William ‘Bill’ Kruse Sr.

BAZILE MILLS — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Eldon Kaschke

Eldon Kaschke

BLUE HILL — Eldon Leon Kaschke was born Feb. 26, 1939, and died Jan. 12, 2022.

Erma Fox

Erma Fox

NORFOLK — Services for Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

William Kruse Sr.

William Kruse Sr.

CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

