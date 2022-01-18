NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. Ardery, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Mary Ardery died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Olathe, Kan.
CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
COLERIDGE — Graveside service for Mrs. LaVern (Charlotte) Walton, 89, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.
OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Benny Einspahr, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Robert W. “Bob” Micheel, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Allen R. Baragar, 58, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
