CLARKSON — Services for Mary Ann Manak, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
She died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2020
Mary Ann was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Stanton County to Frank and Stella (Berger) Blaha. She graduated from Howells High School and received her teaching certificate from Midland College in Fremont. Mary Ann taught several years in a one-room school house before working at the drug store in Clarkson.
On April 7, 1959, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Elden Manak at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Mary Ann worked for Alan Dusatko, an attorney and insurance salesman, and upon his retirement, bought the insurance company and opened Manak Insurance. She retired in 1995, but then went to work for Colfax County Press and Farmers Union.
Mary Ann was an avid walker, loved her flower and vegetable garden, did a lot of canning and would read the newspaper from cover to cover — except for the sports section. She served on the Clarkson Library Board, was a member of the altar society, and for 40 years, was a member of the Clarkson National Cemetery Board.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Sandy (Mitch) Wesson of La Vista, Donnette Manak of La Vista and Linda (James) Nelson of Papillion; two sons, Keith Manak of Columbus and Kevin Manak of Omaha; two grandsons, Michael Wesson of La Vista and Nathan Wesson of Papillion; a granddaughter, Kristine Nelson of Papillion; a sister-in-law, Martha Larson of Omaha; a brother-in-law, Rawlin Manak of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stella Blaha; her spouse, Elden Manak; her sisters, Eleanor Kucera, Henrietta Schueth and Sylvia Bukacek; and her brothers, Leo and Edward Blaha.
