VERDIGRE — Services for Mary Ann Horstmann, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Mary Ann Horstmann died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2023
Mary Ann (Herbert) Horstmann, daughter of Louis and Anna (Mastalir) Herbert, was born Jan. 2, 1935, at Verdigre. She attended Jelen School District 27 near Verdigre and graduated from Verdigre High School.
On May 23, 1954, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Willard Horstmann at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at Verdigre. They were blessed with three children: Rick, Bruce and Kathy.
Mary Ann lived in Washington for a time before returning to reside in Verdigre. She worked at the Farmers Union Store, Creighton Hospital, Alpine Village and at Waldbaum’s in Bloomfield.
She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Rick (Theresa) Horstmann of Verdigre and Bruce (Teresa) Horstmann of Orchard; a son-in-law, Joe Macke of Manley; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin Herbert of Verdigre; and a sister-in-law, Leona Briggs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Herbert; spouse Willard in 2011; a daughter, Kathy Macke in 2021; and a sister, Betty Lou Herbert.