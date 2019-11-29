Mary Ann Hladovcak

NELIGH — Services for Mary Ann C. Hladovcak, 87, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with 7 p.m. wake at the church in Neligh.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1931-2019
Mary Ann Clara Hladovcak was born on Nov. 29, 1931, to August and Bertha (Aschoff) Eilers at Tilden. She attended Tilden High School and graduated with the class of 1949.
She was united in marriage to Emil Hladovcak in August 1961 at Neligh. She worked as a secretary at the Union Store, Neligh Public School and Baker Manufacturing. She enjoyed bowling and fishing.
She was a member of VFW American Legion Auxiliary, St. Francis Catholic and Rosary Sodality.
Survivors include her son, Jon Hladovcak of Oakdale; a brother, Richard and spouse Martha Eilers of Neligh; a sister, Carol and spouse Butch Mortenson of Wakefield; and a brother-in-law, Orval Hankla of Neligh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse; a sister, Delores Hankla; and a brother, Robert Eilers.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.