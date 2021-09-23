ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 86, rural Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Mary Ann Hinze died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dona Painter, 71, Hoskins, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donna Painter died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…
SPENCER — Services for Marvin Atkinson, 94, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Marvin Atkinson died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butte Healthcare.
ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
