ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Mary Ann Hinze died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

1939-2021

Mary Ann Hinze, daughter of George and Mary (Wlaschin) Klassen, was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Albion. Mary Ann attended elementary School District 7 in Loretto and graduated from Albion High School in 1956.

On April 16, 1958, she married the love of her life, Duane L. “Dewey” Hinze, in Albion. Following their marriage, they lived on Dewey’s maternal grandparents’ farm north of Loretto. In 1964, they moved back to the family farm in Akron, where together they farmed and raised their family.

Mary Ann later worked as a clerk at the Aldermen dime store in Albion, as well as the laundry department at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home. For many years Mary Ann volunteered at the Mission Possible thrift store in Albion.

Some of the hobbies Mary Ann enjoyed included gardening, flowers, taking care of bottle calves, caring for kittens and Hope, the family dog. She loved hosting the grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to visit the farm.

Mary Ann was very involved with her church and always was willing to assist with the various church events that occurred each year. She was a longtime member of the Rae Valley Heritage Association, Akron Presbyterian Church and various card clubs throughout the years.

Surviving Mary Ann are her children: Carol (Joe) Bauer of Elgin, Kenneth (Corena) Hinze of Akron, Janet (Terry) Reigle of Stanton, Sally (Jason) Beck of Frederick, Colo.; 10 grandchildren, Diane Rieck, Daniel (Paige) Scott, Desiree Rieck, Jason Weatherly, Andrea (Josh) Hora, Kaleb Reigle, Morgan Reigle, Dylan, Lauren and Sage Beck; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Streeter of Albion; a brother, Leo (Judy) Klassen of Albion; sisters-in-law Leta (Donald) Brugger of Albion, Caline Klassen of Omaha and Janice Klassen of Albion; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and all her friends through the Rae Valley Heritage Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Dewey in 2015; her son, Leon Carl in 1968; siblings Merle, Joe, Jerome (Mavis), and Bob (spouses JoAnn and Emily) Klassen; brothers-in-law Keith Hinze and Bob Streeter; sister-in-law, Nelda (Ralph) Cook; and nephew Bill Streeter.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

