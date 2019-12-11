Mary Ann Doernemann

LEIGH — Services for Mary Ann Doernemann, 90, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Friday and continue until service time at the church.

She died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Memorials are suggested to Clarkson Christian Daycare Center.

1929-2019

Mary Ann Doernemann was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Dodge, to Fred and Margaret (Bahns) Burenheide. She had four siblings: Nadine, Allen, Alice and Kathleen. Mary Ann attended District 52, District 27 and the Catholic sister school in Dodge before graduating from Howells High School in Howells in 1947.

Mary Ann met Wilfred Doernemann at a dance in Clarkson, and the two were wed on July 20, 1950, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church north of Howells. The couple lived on a farm northwest of Clarkson.

They were blessed with five children: David, Daniel, James, Jarett and Annette. Mary Ann worked as a school teacher, was a house wife and worked on the farm taking care of the hogs.

Mary Ann enjoyed scrapbooking, working flowers, gardening, polka music and dancing. She was a very good dancer. One of her many fond memories of growing up was going swimming in an old stock tank with the neighbor kids during threshing time.

While living at Stanton Health Care, Mary Ann was active in scrapbooking and taking care of the flowers and plants. She was good at giving advice for the vegetable gardens during the spring and summer.

Mary Ann is survived by four sons, David (Bobbi) Doernemann of Howells, Dan Doernemann of Clarkson, James (Shelley) Doernemann of Clarkson and Jarett (Kathy) Doernemann of Clarkson; a daughter, Annette (Jerry) Baumert of Clarkson; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice (Cletus) Rolf of Dodge; a sister, Kathleen Ernesti of West Point; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Burenheide of Howells.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret Burenheide; her spouse, Wilfred Doernemann; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Doernemann; a grandson, Joe Karel Doernemann; a sister, Nadine (Bud) Sailer; a brother, Allen Burenheide; and a brother-in-law, Gilbert Ernesti.

