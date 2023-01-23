NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mary Ann Crabb died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1927-2023
Mary Ann Elizabeth was born Dec. 29, 1927, to Walt and Stella (Wright) Abler in Pierce. She graduated from Pierce High School. Following graduation, she worked for the telephone company for a short time.
On Feb. 20, 1950, Mary Ann married Robert J. Crabb at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The couple was blessed with two sons, Ronald and James. The couple owned and operated Sillik’s Ready to Wear clothing store in downtown Norfolk until 1977.
Mary Ann and Bob moved to Arizona in 1985 and returned to Norfolk in 1999.
Mary Ann enjoyed flower gardening, and she especially loved her roses. Mary Ann and Bob loved to camp and hike during their years in Arizona.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Dr. James (Diana) Crabb of Tilden; granddaughters Melissa (Tyler) Manning of Burress and Jennifer (Trevor) Stahlecker of Lincoln; great-granddaughter Alyson Mae Manning; great-grandson Weston Brook Stahlecker; siblings Dolores Theisen, Katie Voecks, Paul (LaNeta) Abler, Lois Ann Weber, Elizabeth (Jim) Miller and Leon (Maureen) Abler; sister-in-law Jody Abler; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son Ronald; brothers Mark, Robert and Leonard Abler; sister-in-law Collette Abler; brothers-in-law Jack Theisen, Roland Voecks and Jerry Weber; and nieces and nephews.
