NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Kimberly A. Tomasek, 61, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lisa J. Swerczek, 60, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Vern Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy Hladik, 99, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for LaVerne Haynes, 101, Grand Island, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
OAKDALE — Celebration of life services for Stanley “Mick” Eymann will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Oakdale Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Lois Johnson, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-