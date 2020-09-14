NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Ann Christensen, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2020
Mary Ann was born on June 29, 1949, in Seattle, Wash., to Walter and Karen (Graae) Johnson. Mary Ann lived in Norfolk and had worked at Walmart for over 30 years. She recently retired in 2016 and dreamed of living in a cabin far out in the woods.
Her personality was modest and reserved. She enjoyed collecting numerous antiques, doing beautiful bead work, making dream catchers, bird watching and did plenty of reading. She would often fill albums with family photos and intriguing articles.
She was very proud of her family. She will be remembered by her loved ones as a deeply caring, generous and forgiving woman.
Survivors include her significant other, Larry Wright of Niobrara; son Arland Borgmyer of Norfolk; granddaughters Brook and spouse Dane Hansen of Lincoln, Ashley Anderson of Lincoln, Emily Anderson of Lincoln, Sarah and spouse Isael Del Nodal of Lincoln, Rachel and spouse Kenneth Snyder of Lincoln; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Daniel; a daughter, Michelle Anderson; her parents; one sister; and an infant brother.
