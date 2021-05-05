COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
SPENCER — Services for Luceil Conklin, 88, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK —Memorial services for Gregory P. “Bosco” Goodman, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Jason VanOstberg, 46, Breslau, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
WAYNE — Services for Gary Brummond, 79, 1000 Palms, Calif., formerly of Wayne, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will begin at 1 p.m. July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Leg…
NORFOLK — Services for Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.