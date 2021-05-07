COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Tuesday.
She died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Mary Ann Brandl was born on March 3, 1930, on a farm near Coleridge to Herman and Anna (Gartner) Lensing. She attended District 95 North grade school for eight years and then attended Randolph High School.
Mary Ann worked at a café in Coleridge for a year before going to work at Farmer’s Union Grocery Store in Coleridge for five years.
On Sept. 20, 1949, she married Jack Brandl at St. Francis Catholic Church in Randolph. After their marriage, they lived in Coleridge, where she called for news for the Cedar County News, was a baby sitter, had Stanley parties and helped older people in the community. She also worked on the county election board for over 50 years.
In 1963, Mary Ann and Jack purchased Avery Electric, where she worked for 15 years. They won many nice trips selling G.E. appliances at the store. After selling out, she worked at Farmer’s Union Store, Ken’s Grocery Store and also did some cleaning jobs.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge, where she held many offices in the altar society. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, attended St. Gerard’s Discussion Club, was a member of the Christian Mothers and was part of the Arts and Crafts Club for many years. In 1998, she received the Christian Community Service Award for her unselfish, faithful service to the community.
Mary Ann attended many airplane and tractor shows with her spouse, and they also enjoyed dancing, going to the casinos and visiting their families in many states.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Richard (Karen) Brandl of Shawnee, Kan.; a daughter, Julie McDiarmid of Tempe, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Klanderud of Hartington and Judy Hansen of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Jack on May 3, 2013; sons Donald and Rodney; daughter-in-law Kathy (Kollars) Brandl; infant brother Thomas; and sister Deloris Wurdinger.
Pallbearers will be Matt Brandl, Nathaniel Brandl, Elli Brandl, Jeff Brandl, Joe Brandl, Terry Lich and Dana Wurdinger.