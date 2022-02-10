NORFOLK — Service for Mary A. Andersen, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary Andersen died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will present a tribute to Mary.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.