PIERCE — Services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Albrecht died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Richard L. “Dick” Gambill, 85, Johnstown, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be on the family ranch south of Johnstown.
HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
PILGER — Services for Mary JoAnn Stigge, 70, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Patricia A. Steffen, 77, of Fordyce are pending with the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.
NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.
