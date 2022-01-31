PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Pierce.
Mary Albrecht died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2022
Mary was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Plainview to Robert and Kathryn (Barkus) Miller. She attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967.
She married Ronald Albrecht on July 14, 1967, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Mary worked at the Hinky Dinky grocery store in the meat department before working at Pic’N Save and then Shopko.
She enjoyed drawing, painting, miniature horses and donkeys, collecting rocks and fossils, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Pierce.
Survivors include her spouse, Ron Albrecht of Pierce; children Steve (Kim) Albrecht of Pierce, Robyn (Eric) Brandl of Norfolk and Amy (David) Bloomquist of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Bowman and their children, Rylie and Aria of Plainview, Kristen (Alex) Hoffman and their daughter, Layne of Chambers, Marissa Brandl of Norfolk, Amber Albrecht (fiance Hunter Harrison) of Osmond, Andrew Brandl of Norfolk, Rebecca Albrecht of Pierce, Garren Bloomquist of Lincoln, Aislynn Bloomquist of Lincoln; brother Gene (Sandi) Miller of Stanton; sister Christine Sharp of Norfolk; and brother Tom Miller of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Kathryn; a daughter-in-law, Penny Albrecht; and sister Frances Roberg.
Organist will be Charlene Chilvers. Congregational songs will be “Blessed Assurance,” “On Eagles Wings” and “Here I Am Lord.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.