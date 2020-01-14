Marvin Wieseler

BOW VALLEY — Services for Marvin T. Wieseler, 92, Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James with military rites by Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Thursday.
He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Vermillion, S.D.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington.