Marvin Walmsley

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Walmsley died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Marvin was born on Dec. 22, 1939, in Neligh, to Walter Omar and Ruth Ameila (Westerbeck) Walmsley. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1958. Marvin later served in the U.S. Army from July 18, 1963, to July 6, 1965.
Marvin grew up near Foster and farmed all his life.
Marvin married Karen Pope on Oct. 21, 2000, in Plainview. The couple moved to Stanton in 2005. They retired from farming in 2008. They moved from Stanton to Norfolk in 2018.
Marvin enjoyed bowling, dancing, darts, shuffle board and playing cards. Marvin was a member of the American Legion Post 72, as well as a life member of VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Karen Walmsley of Norfolk; stepdaughter Michelle Koster of Mankato, Minn.; a brother, Dwight (Linda) Walmsley of Cullman, Ala.; sisters Lois Walmsley of Norfolk, Nancy (Ronald) Norris of Plainview, Wanda (Neil) McClary of Meadow Grove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruth.
