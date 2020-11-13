Marvin Walmsley

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk in charge of the arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Michael Marx, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer with military rites.
BATTLE CREEK — Private graveside services for LaVerne A. Werner, 82, Battle Creek, were set for Friday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darrell D. Papstein, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Angeline Vanek, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Heun.
WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Hammer, 69, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Private services for Claire E. Jordan, 79, Coleridge, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died under hospice care on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his son’s home in Norfolk.
MADISON — Private services for Rose Ann Huismann, 85, Madison, will be at a later date.
Mark Tomes of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. He had donated his body to science.
