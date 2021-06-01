You have permission to edit this article.
Marvin Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

In other news

Audrey Thiemann

Audrey Thiemann

OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Laura Straight

Laura Straight

WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.

Joyce Sackville

Joyce Sackville

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

Frank Soukup

Frank Soukup

O’NEILL — Services for Frank Soukup, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Brenda Livingston

Brenda Livingston

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Brenda Linn Livingston, 84, Omaha, formerly of Atkinson, will be Friday, June 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Bob Koci

Bob Koci

O’NEILL — Services for Bob Koci, 89, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate.

Barbara Roland

Barbara Roland

OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Cynthia McDonald

Cynthia McDonald

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cynthia S. McDonald, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Neligh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

