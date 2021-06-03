Marvin Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.
1942-2021
Marvin Ray Stueckrath was born on June 29, 1942, in Randolph, to Oscar and Lillie (Herman) Stueckrath. He attended grade school at Randolph Public Schools and graduated from Randolph High School in 1961.
Marvin served in the U.S. Army from April 17, 1964, to Jan. 13, 1967. He served his basic training in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was discharged on hardship to help his mother on the farm after his father’s passing.
He married Debbie Granfield on May 24, 1980, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.
Throughout Marvin’s life, he lived in Carroll, Neligh, Hoskins and Norfolk. He worked as a farmer, irrigation repair, welder, bar owner, a torch operator, worked at Norfolk Iron & Metal until he retired and then he helped at Marathon Press.
Marvin enjoyed Nebraska football, baseball, softball, spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, and spending his mornings playing cards in Hoskins. He could always figure out how to make something with iron or wood and would work on it until he figured it out. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins and American Legion Post 16 of Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Debbie Stueckrath; children Melissa (Rich) Nelson, Merinda (David) Kahle, Marcus (Trecia) Stueckrath and Nicole (Brian) Geertsema; grandchildren Jessica Rodgers, Blake Buchanan, Skye Nelson, Tapainga Kahle, Tori Ference, Lillian Stueckrath, Lucas Stueckrath and Raelyn Stueckrath; great-grandchildren Amauri Rodgers and Adreya Rodgers; sister Eileen “Fuzz” (Dennis) Kucera; mother-in-law Lynette Granfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marty Jo Stueckrath; granddaughter Baby Nelson; parents Oscar and Lillie Stueckrath; sisters Shirley Stueckrath and Naoma (Donral) Schulz; brother Duane (Margaret) Stueckrath; father-in-law Dwayne Granfield; and sister-in-law Shelly Jaeger.
Casketbearers will be Dan Thayer, Otto Beltz, Scotty Paulsen, Dave Bogue, Doug Kucera and Doug Jaeger.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.