You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marvin Sjuts

Marvin Sjuts

MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Sjuts died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Looking Glass Estates Assisted Living in Genoa.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2021

The service will be livestreamed at www.trinitylutheranmadison.com. The posting also will be available for a week following the service.

Marvin was born Dec. 14, 1929, near Cornlea, to Henry and Louise (Johannes) Sjuts. He grew up on the family farm where he was born. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humphrey. He attended school through eighth grade and then helped on the farm. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Sept. 25, 1955, Marvin married Genene Berends at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The couple farmed in the areas of Monroe and Schuyler before settling west of Madison in December 1962. They became members of Trinity Lutheran Church and brought up their family in the faith, sending all their children to Trinity Lutheran School. In 1992, they retired from farming and moved into Madison.

Through the years, Marvin enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, fishing, boating, camping and playing all kinds of card games. He enjoyed garage sales and auctions and was always on the hunt for a bargain. He loved to visit his kids and grandkids and enjoyed when they would visit him as well.

He is survived by his spouse, Genene; children Dan Sjuts of Oakland, Jane (Bill) Wessel of Stanton, Larry (Sue) Sjuts of Madison, Sally (Steve) Shockey of Mountain Home, Idaho, Gail (Tim) Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Anne (Chuck) Vacha of Gering and Nancy Eisenman of Brownsburg, Ind.; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Waldman of Platte Center; sisters-in-law Shirley Sjuts of Fremont and Barb Sjuts of Humphrey; and nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louise Sjuts; infant sister Verna Sjuts; sister and brother-in-law Esther and Duane Folken; brother and sister-in-law Erwin and Ila Sjuts; brothers Harley and Calvin Sjuts; and infant granddaughter Tina Wessel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Marvin Sjuts

Marvin Sjuts

MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Po…

Charlotte Randa

Charlotte Randa

VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Gary Custer

Gary Custer

NIOBRARA — Memorial visitation for Gary Custer, 81, Niobrara, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery will be at a later date.

Daryl Bittinger

Daryl Bittinger

NEWMAN GROVE — Private burial with military honors for Daryl E. Bittinger, 90, Sprague, and his daughter, Jeanette, will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Rosehill Cemetery near Newman Grove.

Joseph Kerber

Joseph Kerber

NORFOLK — Joseph A. “Joe” Kerber, 71, Norfolk, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

Edith Jefferis

Edith Jefferis

AINSWORTH — Services for Edith A. Jefferis, 69, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Clear Lake, located southwest of Ainsworth.

Janet Lederer

Janet Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at a later date.

Marvin Sjuts

Marvin Sjuts

MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Frances Prazan

Frances Prazan

COLUMBUS — Services for Frances C. Prazan, 79, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara