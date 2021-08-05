Marvin Sjuts

MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Sjuts died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Looking Glass Estates Assisted Living in Genoa.
1929-2021
Marvin was born Dec. 14, 1929, near Cornlea, to Henry and Louise (Johannes) Sjuts. He grew up on the family farm where he was born. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humphrey. He attended school through eighth grade and then helped on the farm. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On Sept. 25, 1955, Marvin married Genene Berends at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The couple farmed in the areas of Monroe and Schuyler before settling west of Madison in December 1962. They became members of Trinity Lutheran Church and brought up their family in the faith, sending all their children to Trinity Lutheran School. In 1992, they retired from farming and moved into Madison.
Through the years, Marvin enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, fishing, boating, camping and playing all kinds of card games. He enjoyed garage sales and auctions and was always on the hunt for a bargain. He loved to visit his kids and grandkids and enjoyed when they would visit him as well.
He is survived by his spouse, Genene; children Dan Sjuts of Oakland, Jane (Bill) Wessel of Stanton, Larry (Sue) Sjuts of Madison, Sally (Steve) Shockey of Mountain Home, Idaho, Gail (Tim) Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Anne (Chuck) Vacha of Gering and Nancy Eisenman of Brownsburg, Ind.; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Waldman of Platte Center; sisters-in-law Shirley Sjuts of Fremont and Barb Sjuts of Humphrey; and nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louise Sjuts; infant sister Verna Sjuts; sister and brother-in-law Esther and Duane Folken; brother and sister-in-law Erwin and Ila Sjuts; brothers Harley and Calvin Sjuts; and infant granddaughter Tina Wessel.
