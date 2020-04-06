Marvin Scranton

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Marvin L. Scranton, 83, Plainview, will be at a later date under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview.
He died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Plainview Manor.
CROFTON — Gordon J. Wiebelhaus of Crofton died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence under hospice care.
WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for William Daniel “Blackie” Frederickson, 65, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William “Bill” Frank Jr., 69, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Services for Hilaria “Dickie” Burbach, 90, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence while under hospice care.
MADISON – Private services for Elaine A. Michaels, 90, Madison, were Monday, April 6, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Private graveside services for James Farnik, 82, Creighton, will be at Jelen Cemetery in rural Verdigre. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
