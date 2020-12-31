Marvin Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral chapel.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.