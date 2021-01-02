You have permission to edit this article.
Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Johnson obit

 Courtesy

Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time on Monday. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard of Norfolk, formerly of Winside.

He died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

He was born on Nov. 2, 1928, at rural Winside, the son of Frederick and Lydia (Maas) Schroeder. He graduated from Winside High School.

He married Betty Archer on Jan. 10, 1951, at the Immanuel Reformed Church, Winside. After graduating from high school, Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from Nov. 28, 1950, to Nov. 3, 1952. After Marvin and Betty married, they moved to New York as Marvin was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. In 1954, after Marvin’s service, the couple moved to rural Winside and farmed there for 40 years. After his retirement in 1972 they moved into Norfolk where Marvin got a job working at the Norfolk Vets Home where he helped take care of the residents.

Marvin was granted with an award from the admiral of The Great Navy of the state of Nebraska as well as a recipient of the 1981 Pioneer Farm Family of over 100 years in the Winside area. Marvin was proud of these awards and accomplishments.

He was a member of Immanuel Reformed Church, Winside.

Survivors include son Larry Schroeder and Carol Sanders of Riverton, Wyo., son Roger Schroeder and Jo Smith of Winside, three grandchildren, April Salava, Wendy (Michael) Cremers and Russell (Melissa) O’Connor; and nine great-grandchildren, Cody, Dakota, Cooper, Owen, Mia, Willow, Jasmine, Vanessa and Makena.

He was preceded in death by his spouse Betty Schroeder in 2017; parents Frederick and Lydia; grandson Jesse Schroeder; sisters Marian Blakeman, Mildred Weier and Lucille Poske.

Casket bearers for the service are Cody Thompson, Brian Edison, Michael Cremers, Mitch Schultz and Tim Asmus.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

