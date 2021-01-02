Marvin Schroeder

Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time on Monday. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard of Norfolk, formerly of Winside.
He died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1928, at rural Winside, the son of Frederick and Lydia (Maas) Schroeder. He graduated from Winside High School.
He married Betty Archer on Jan. 10, 1951, at the Immanuel Reformed Church, Winside. After graduating from high school, Marvin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from Nov. 28, 1950, to Nov. 3, 1952. After Marvin and Betty married, they moved to New York as Marvin was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. In 1954, after Marvin’s service, the couple moved to rural Winside and farmed there for 40 years. After his retirement in 1972 they moved into Norfolk where Marvin got a job working at the Norfolk Vets Home where he helped take care of the residents.
Marvin was granted with an award from the admiral of The Great Navy of the state of Nebraska as well as a recipient of the 1981 Pioneer Farm Family of over 100 years in the Winside area. Marvin was proud of these awards and accomplishments.
He was a member of Immanuel Reformed Church, Winside.
Survivors include son Larry Schroeder and Carol Sanders of Riverton, Wyo., son Roger Schroeder and Jo Smith of Winside, three grandchildren, April Salava, Wendy (Michael) Cremers and Russell (Melissa) O’Connor; and nine great-grandchildren, Cody, Dakota, Cooper, Owen, Mia, Willow, Jasmine, Vanessa and Makena.
He was preceded in death by his spouse Betty Schroeder in 2017; parents Frederick and Lydia; grandson Jesse Schroeder; sisters Marian Blakeman, Mildred Weier and Lucille Poske.
Casket bearers for the service are Cody Thompson, Brian Edison, Michael Cremers, Mitch Schultz and Tim Asmus.
