NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
In other news
SANTEE — Services for Kathi Jo Washington, 49, Santee, will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland Sr. will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Shana (Plugge) Bryant, 42, Sutherland, formerly of Inman, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ralph Goetsch died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point Assisted Living in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.