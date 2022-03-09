 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88, both of Stanton, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Marvin was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Wausa to parents Emil and Pearl (Rinehart) Pospisil. He was baptized in the Methodist church and later confirmed in the Lutheran church. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Dec. 26, 1950, to Dec. 13, 1954.

He married Shirley Anne Carstens on May 1, 1955, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

After marriage, Shirley and Marvin lived in Norfolk for a short while. They then moved to Mason City, Iowa, for Marvin’s work. Marvin worked for the U.S. Postal Service. In 1960, Marvin transferred to be a U.S.D.A. meat inspector. Marvin completed over 30 years of government service. He retired in 1987. The family lived in Mason City many years until they moved to Sioux City, then back to Norfolk.

Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Herbolsheimer of Stanton; daughter Linda (Jay) Westerhold of Omaha; son Steven Pospisil of Norfolk; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley in 2020; parents Emil and Pearl; daughter Cheryl Pospisil; and a brother, Melvin.

Organist will be Emily Carlson. Honorary casketbearers will be Bradley Herbolsheimer, Travis Herbolsheimer, Amber Kuntz and Adam Westerhold.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

