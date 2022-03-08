NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88, both of Stanton, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.