LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Revs. Todd Thelan, Scott Kahn and Dwight Oswald will officiate. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Marvin Oswald died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Kinship Point Assisted Living in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Marvin is survived by his six children and their spouses, Dwight (Jane) Oswald of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dwaine (Barb) Oswald of Allen, Mary (Jeff) Schoning of Griswold, Iowa, Martin Oswald of Wakefield, Max (Lana) Oswald of Allen and Curtis (Dawn) Oswald of Allen; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a brother and spouse, Merle (Betty) Oswald of Beemer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Eunice on Dec. 18, 2018, at the age of 81 years; and siblings Ella (Joe) Ehrisman, Elmer (Deloris) Oswald, Deloris (John) Bellar, Marie (Harold) Eichelberger and Mildred (Vernon) White.