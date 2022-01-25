 Skip to main content
Marvin Oswald

LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marvin Oswald died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Kinship Point Assisted Living in Wayne.

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna M. Meier, 88, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donna Meier died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Bernard Grimes

O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.

Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Shirley Willers

RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.

James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Donna Meier

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

