LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marvin Oswald died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Kinship Point Assisted Living in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donna M. Meier, 88, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donna Meier died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.
RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
