Marvin Nelson

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Marvin D. Nelson 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service.

Marvin Nelson died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1941-2022

Marvin Dean Nelson, son of Albert and Pauline (Owens) Nelson, was born Feb. 19, 1941, at Norfolk. He attended school and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1958. Marv went on to attend Southeast Community College for auto mechanic. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He returned home to help farm, and he continued this for 21 years.

On May 5, 1963, Marv was married to Sonja Lyon. She passed away soon after.

Marv was then married to Nila Foland on Dec. 5, 1969, at Newman Grove. The couple lived and farmed north of Newman Grove until 1991, when they moved to Fort Collins, Colo. Marv did plumbing work while in Colorado. When he retired, he moved to York. He then moved to the Kinship Point Assisted Living in Seward.

Marv was a member of the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove and the American Legion before moving to Colorado. He loved collecting tractors, trains and eagles. He also loved spending time and driving in the mountains.

Marv was an avid bowler for many years. He loved to spend time with his family, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles and work on cars. He took pride in keeping his yard nice.

Marv also enjoyed thrifting, always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and had a witty sense of humor. He was stubborn until the very end.

Marv is survived by his son, Adam (Jamie) Nelson of Bee; daughter Amanda Nelson of Lincoln: five grandchildren, Jordan Nelson of Norfolk, Samantha Nelson of Bee, Nyla Oliver of Lincoln, Noah (Sierra) Nelson of Severance, Colo., Molly Nelson of Severance, Colo.; a great-granddaughter, Emmie Kay Nelson; a sister, Bonnie Loyd; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Sonja; spouse Nila of 28 years, and a son, Jamie Dean Nelson.

