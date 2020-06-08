Marvin Morsbach

Hear ye, Hear ye! To all the folks of the land! On the day of Our Lord 4, June, 2020, God called his faithful son, Marvin Lee Morsbach, home.
Born to Levi and Marva (Conard) Morsbach in Norfolk, he was brought home to the family farm north of Neligh on Aug. 31, 1946. He was an only child. Marvin lived on the home place north of Neligh until his retirement in 2013 when he and his bride moved to Macon, Mo.
Marvin graduated from Neligh High School with the class of 1965. He married Viola (Patchin) Morsbach on June 8, 1967. He was baptized a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Inman on March 18, 1956. He was ordained a priest in 1965, an elder in 1968, and a high priest in 1992. For many years he held the office of pastor in the church’s Clearwater branch. He was also the church’s Nebraska district president for several years and traveled to speak at its eight congregations.
He and Viola milked cows and farmed together for 20 years before he sold the milk cows in 1986. He then raised hogs and sold feeder pigs. After several years, he traded hogs for stock cows. He lovingly said that Viola went to town to work so he could keep doing his farm hobby. He enjoyed the stock cows and their calves until 2012.
In 2000, Viola bought him a 1965 Thunderbird, which they restored from the ground up. They enjoyed driving and showing it until Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) took over Marvin’s body, and he could no longer drive or work on his cars. He had several classics when this happened and it was painful to get rid of them.
Marvin succumbed to PSP after fighting a battle over the last five years. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at Oak View Cottages in Macon, Mo. He is now in a better place and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Viola; his three children, Thomas (Jill Peterson) Morsbach of Plattsburg, Mo., Shawn (Tanya Schmitz) Morsbach of Webster City, Iowa, and Robin (Jacob) Metheny of St Louis, Mo. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved, Tabitha, AnnMarie, Ashley, Hunter, Abby, Noah, Gabriel, Alexandria, Zane and Maverick. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandson, Levi William.
At Marvin’s request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Cure PSP foundation in honor of his memory: by mail, CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001; by phone: 443-578-5670; online, www.psp.org.